UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
* Indian bonds turn lower, at over 3-week lows, after a Fitch analyst tells news channel CNBC Asia the negative rating outlook suggests it was more than likely that India would face a downgrade. * The benchmark 10-year yield rises 3 basis points on day to 7.90 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 7. It had eased to 7.84 percent in early trades. * "The reality is it [credit rating] is on negative outlook - so that bias suggests it's more than likely we will downgrade - that says it all," said Art Woo, director, sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings. * Dealers suggest the market could have reacted in a knee jerk fashion as Fitch's Woo had said on Thursday the budget would not impact India's sovereign ratings. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.