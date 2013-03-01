* Indian bonds turn lower, at over 3-week lows, after a Fitch analyst tells news channel CNBC Asia the negative rating outlook suggests it was more than likely that India would face a downgrade. * The benchmark 10-year yield rises 3 basis points on day to 7.90 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 7. It had eased to 7.84 percent in early trades. * "The reality is it [credit rating] is on negative outlook - so that bias suggests it's more than likely we will downgrade - that says it all," said Art Woo, director, sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings. * Dealers suggest the market could have reacted in a knee jerk fashion as Fitch's Woo had said on Thursday the budget would not impact India's sovereign ratings. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)