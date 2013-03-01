* India's three-day cash rates little changed at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. * Banks' total borrowing from the central bank's repo window comes down to 1.04 trillion rupees compared to its previous close of 1.07 trillion rupees. * Traders expect cash rates to remain in 7.75 to 7.90 percent range in the near-term. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 161.50 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 7.89 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)