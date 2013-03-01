UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
* India's three-day cash rates little changed at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. * Banks' total borrowing from the central bank's repo window comes down to 1.04 trillion rupees compared to its previous close of 1.07 trillion rupees. * Traders expect cash rates to remain in 7.75 to 7.90 percent range in the near-term. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 161.50 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 7.89 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.