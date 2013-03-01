* The Indian bond market will await an OMO announcement for next week as cash is expected to tighten further due to advance tax payments in mid-March. * Bonds, which have sold off after the higher-than-expected gross borrowing numbers for 2013/14, will await any comments from the government on the buyback schedule and papers to be bought. * Focus will now shift to the central bank policy on March 19 and the factory, inflation data before that for cues. * USD/INR likely to trade in a 54-55.10 range next week, while the 10-year bond yield is likely to be in a 7.85-7.95 pct band. * A host of central banks including ECB, BOJ, BoE and RBA meet next week on policy. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: Feb Services PMI at 0500 GMT Wed: Money Supply data at 0930 GMT Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)