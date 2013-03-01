BRIEF-Gemini Investments Holdings says unit entered subscription agreement
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
March 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount A$75.5 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 3.44 pct
Issue price 99.98
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0897946330
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.