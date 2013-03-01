* Indian shares are seen recovering losses sustained in the run-up to and after Thursday's budget as the market's focus shifts back to earnings and the central bank's rate meeting on March 19. * Clarification on the tax residency issue, which in part led to the budget day selloff, is also seen calming overseas investors. * Also on watch, aviation stocks as India's regulatory body on foreign investment meets on Wednesday to consider a proposal by AirAsia Bhd to invest in an airline joint venture with the Tata group. * On the global front, a host of central banks meet next week including ECB, BOJ, BoE and RBA on policy. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: Feb Services PMI at 0500 GMT Wed: Money Supply data at 0930 GMT (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)