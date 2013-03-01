Mar 01Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURUKRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 26/02 26/02 01/03 nil 1,887 nil 176 2) LYTTELTON JMB H.R.COILS 28/02 28/02 02/03 10,759 nil nil 11,241 3) CHANG HANG COSCO STEEL CARGO 27/02 27/02 02/03 nil 14,965 nil 10,068 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Thor Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 18,000 nil nil 01/03 2) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 235 01/03 3) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,100 nil 02/03 4) Cs Sonoma Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 02/03 5) Greenwich NAVINYA Cement BGS nil nil 2,150 03/03 6) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 03/03 7) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 04/03 8) Nikator JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,319 nil 06/03 9) Outrivaling Allied Gen. Cargo nil 2,531 nil 08/03 10) Saranya JMB Steel Cargo nil 17,327 nil 10/03 11) Gmt Phoenix Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,052 nil 11/03 12) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 12/03 13) Rochester Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 36,000 nil 15/03 14) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 21,000 nil 16/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL