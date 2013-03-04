* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.6 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan falls 1.2 percent. * Asian shares eased on Monday, with sentiment hurt by a patchy global growth outlook and weak data from Europe, but losses were limited as robust U.S. economic figures overshadowed worries about automatic spending cuts hurting the U.S. economy. * Foreign investors bought 6.27 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 0.45 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index rose 0.3 percent. * With most domestic catalysts out of the way, shares are likely to follow global cues ahead of the RBI policy on March 19. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)