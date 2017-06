* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open marginally lower due to some short-covering after the steep fall in prices on Friday. The yield had ended at 7.91 percent on Friday. * Traders say a drop in global crude oil prices may help but a rise in petrol prices announced by oil marketing companies on Friday which will put upward pressure on inflation is seen limiting sharp gains. * Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget cuts. * India government has provided 20 billion rupees ($364.3 million) as premium towards interest payments for bond buybacks in 2013/14 fiscal year starting April and the buyback will be cash and fiscal deficit neutral, a government statement said on Friday. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.86 to 7.93 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)