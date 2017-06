* USD/INR likely to open above 55 versus its previous close of 54.90/91 on the back of weakness in most Asian currencies. The pair had risen as high as 54.9425 on Friday, its highest since Jan. 9. For a snapshot see * Traders say budget disappointment to keep upward pressure on the pair with the upside likely to extend to 55.50 during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.6 percent. * Asian shares eased on Monday, with sentiment hurt by a patchy global growth outlook and weak data from Europe, but losses were limited as robust U.S. economic figures overshadowed worries about automatic spending cuts hurting the U.S. economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)