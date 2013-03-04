* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases
mildly in early trade, down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.90 percent.
* Traders sold off a lot on Friday, to the extent of 6.47
billion rupees, while state-run banks bought over 69 billion
rupees worth of bonds.
* Crude easing also helps, though rupee losses offsetting some
gains on that front, dealers say.
* Risk-off global sentiment also positive for debt, they say.
* Dealers say the government's clarification on buy-back being
outside the borrowing calendar is already factored in.
Government says the buyback will be cash and fiscal deficit
neutral.
* The 10-year bond yield is expected to be in a 7.87 to 7.90
percent range during the session.
