* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases mildly in early trade, down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.90 percent. * Traders sold off a lot on Friday, to the extent of 6.47 billion rupees, while state-run banks bought over 69 billion rupees worth of bonds. * Crude easing also helps, though rupee losses offsetting some gains on that front, dealers say. * Risk-off global sentiment also positive for debt, they say. * Dealers say the government's clarification on buy-back being outside the borrowing calendar is already factored in. Government says the buyback will be cash and fiscal deficit neutral. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to be in a 7.87 to 7.90 percent range during the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)