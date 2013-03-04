* Shares in Reliance Industries gain 0.2 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "underweight" and raises its target price to 961 rupees from 798 rupees. * Reliance's operating environment is improving across its core businesses, the investment bank says, adding it should spur a renewed earnings upgrade cycle. * Morgan Stanley also cites lagging share prices and a record low foreign portfolio ownership as reasons for the upgrade. * The bank also views Reliance's planned $5 billion capex for domestic exploration and production and its decision not to invest in 900Mhz telecom auctions as key positives. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)