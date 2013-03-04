* The BSE index falls 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.75 percent, tracking weak Asian peers. * Asian shares ease, with sentiment hurt by a patchy global growth outlook and weak data from Europe. * ITC Ltd falls 1.5 percent, heading towards a second day of losses, on worries over the impact of a proposed increase in excise duties on cigarettes. * Dealers say the global risk-off mood has led to broad-based selling, including in Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)