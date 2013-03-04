India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in hydropower utility NHPC Ltd fall as much as 29.9 percent to a five-month low with brokers citing heavy selling by some institutional and high net-worth investors. * NHPC sees its highest daily volumes since its listing on Sept. 1, 2009. * NHPC says in a statement to exchanges "there is no change which affects the major price movement" as to fundamentals for the company, and sees no adverse impact from India's Finance Bill unveiled last week. * NHPC down 19.7 percent as of 0649 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.