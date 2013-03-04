* Shares in hydropower utility NHPC Ltd fall as much as 29.9 percent to a five-month low with brokers citing heavy selling by some institutional and high net-worth investors. * NHPC sees its highest daily volumes since its listing on Sept. 1, 2009. * NHPC says in a statement to exchanges "there is no change which affects the major price movement" as to fundamentals for the company, and sees no adverse impact from India's Finance Bill unveiled last week. * NHPC down 19.7 percent as of 0649 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)