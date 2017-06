* USD/INR trades stronger at 55.05/06 versus its previous close of 54.90/91. The pair, however, off the day's high of 55.15, its strongest since Jan. 8. * Traders say corporate dollar inflows of around $250 million pulled the pair off the day's high. * Sentiment for the dollar continues to remain bullish with domestic shares trading down 0.6 percent. * Losses in the euro and other Asian currencies also helping the dollar. * The pair is seen holding in a 54.80 to 55.30 range during the session with strong resistance expected around the 55.15 levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)