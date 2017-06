* The 1-year OIS is down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.56 percent, a level last seen Jan. 29 as cash conditions improve and on hopes the RBI will cut interest rates in March. * The benchmark five-year swap rate also 4 bps lower at 7.18 percent. * Repo bids drop to 639.85 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly a month. Dealers say liquidity has improved on month-end government spending and product over-covering for the last three days, as well as due to inflows from the RBI's OMO (open market operations) last week. * Lower commodity prices, weak October-December quarter growth are also adding to expectations for a rate cut in March. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)