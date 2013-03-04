* India's overnight cash rates dip to 7.20/7.25
percent, the lowest since Feb. 4 and sharply lower than the
previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent in an illiquid market on
Saturday. Rates had ended at 7.50/7.55 percent on Friday.
* Traders say some month-end government spending and higher cash
balances with banks seen reducing demand in the call market.
* "Even on Saturday, it showed that banks have covered their
cash positions. Sometimes because of the fear of the March
closing, banks over do deposit mobilisation. So suddenly you
find that you have a surplus," said Anoop Verma, an associate
vice-president at Development Credit Bank.
* Traders, however, expect liquidity to tighten towards the
middle of the month when corporates are required to make advance
tax payments.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window also
drops to a one-month low of 639.85 billion rupees, from an
average of over 1 trillion rupees in the last month.
* The total volumes in the call money market stand at 133.13
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83 percent.
