* India's overnight cash rates dip to 7.20/7.25 percent, the lowest since Feb. 4 and sharply lower than the previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. Rates had ended at 7.50/7.55 percent on Friday. * Traders say some month-end government spending and higher cash balances with banks seen reducing demand in the call market. * "Even on Saturday, it showed that banks have covered their cash positions. Sometimes because of the fear of the March closing, banks over do deposit mobilisation. So suddenly you find that you have a surplus," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. * Traders, however, expect liquidity to tighten towards the middle of the month when corporates are required to make advance tax payments. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window also drops to a one-month low of 639.85 billion rupees, from an average of over 1 trillion rupees in the last month. * The total volumes in the call money market stand at 133.13 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)