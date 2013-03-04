* India's federal bonds keep gains as the market is still expecting the Reserve Bank of India to announce an open market operation (OMO) this week, largely viewing the fall in repo borrowing as one-off. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.89 percent, having traded in a 7.88-7.90 percent band. * Repo bids drop to 639.85 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly a month on month-end government spending and product over-covering for the last three days, as well as due to inflows from the RBI's OMO last week. * However, dealers do not expect improvement in inflows to sustain as advance-tax outflows due by mid-March likely to again accentuate cash deficit. * The market increasingly looking at a cut in repo rate on March 19 after the RBI gives positive vibes on budget, weak GDP numbers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)