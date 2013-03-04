* India's federal bonds keep gains as the market is still
expecting the Reserve Bank of India to announce an open market
operation (OMO) this week, largely viewing the fall in repo
borrowing as one-off.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis
points (bps) at 7.89 percent, having traded in a 7.88-7.90
percent band.
* Repo bids drop to 639.85 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly
a month on month-end government spending and product
over-covering for the last three days, as well as due to inflows
from the RBI's OMO last week.
* However, dealers do not expect improvement in inflows to
sustain as advance-tax outflows due by mid-March likely to again
accentuate cash deficit.
* The market increasingly looking at a cut in repo rate on March
19 after the RBI gives positive vibes on budget, weak GDP
numbers.
