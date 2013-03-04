* The BSE index down 0.37 percent and the 50-share NSE index down 0.53 percent in late afternoon trade, tracking weak global peers. * European shares, the euro and oil prices all fell on Monday as political stalemate in the U.S. and Italy and China's plans for tighter controls on its property sector hit sentiment. * Dealers say the global risk-off mood has led to broad-based selling, including in Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India. * ITC Ltd falls 0.9 percent, heading towards a second day of losses, on worries over the impact of a proposed increase in excise duties on cigarettes. * However, shares in Reliance Industries gain 0.4 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "underweight" and raises its target price to 961 rupees from 798 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)