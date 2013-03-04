* Shares in India's cement manufacturers fall on fears of a decline in February sales and margins getting hit by diesel price increases. * Dealers say some cement companies inform them about a 15 to 18 percent decline in sales for February. * As per media reports, cement companies have stopped giving monthly sales data since last year, protesting against the Competition Commission of India's allegations of cartelisation. * Ambuja Cements Ltd falls 4 percent, while ACC Ltd is down 3.9 percent and UltraTech Cement declines 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)