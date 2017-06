* USD/INR edges down to 54.88/89 versus its previous close of 54.90/91 on exporter dollar sales. * Traders say corporate dollar selling of up to $250 million earlier in the session pushed the pair below the 55 level after it hit a near two-month high of 55.15 in opening deals. * Traders say any dip in the pair will, however, be seen as an opportunity to buy, keeping the upward pressure on the pair. * Weakness in the euro and domestic shares also likely to push up the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)