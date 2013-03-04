BRIEF-GSV Capital entered into loan and security agreement
* GSV Capital Corp- entered into a loan and security agreement dated as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing
March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.265
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.75 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0872706881
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: