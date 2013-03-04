March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BNP Paribas

Issue Amount 500 million Mexican pesos

Maturity Date March 22, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.862

Reoffer Yield 4.3 pct

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2000-25

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

