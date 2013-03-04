BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial(ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.556
Yield 4.095 pct
Spread 317 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33
bp over the interpolated SPGB's
(4.5 pct January 2018 and 4.1 pct
July 2018)
Payment Date March 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA CIB, HSBC & SGBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
ISIN XS0900792473
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth