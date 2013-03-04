BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth
March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swire Properties MTN Financing Ltd
Guarantor Swire Properties Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 07, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.219
Yield 2.874 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date March 07, 2018
Lead Manager(s) BAML, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Hongkong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
