* USD/INR is likely to edge lower versus its previous
close of 54.86/87, tracking a mild risk-on mood in regional
markets. However, the downside is likely to be limited.
* Traders expect all dips in the dollar to be bought by
importers, preventing a very sharp fall.
* The pair is seen opening around 54.80 and moving in a 54.70 to
55.10 range initially in the session.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
currently trading up 0.1 percent.
* Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by
slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally
accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived
risk appetite.
* Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar.
See for a snapshot.
