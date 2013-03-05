* USD/INR is likely to edge lower versus its previous close of 54.86/87, tracking a mild risk-on mood in regional markets. However, the downside is likely to be limited. * Traders expect all dips in the dollar to be bought by importers, preventing a very sharp fall. * The pair is seen opening around 54.80 and moving in a 54.70 to 55.10 range initially in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.1 percent. * Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived risk appetite. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)