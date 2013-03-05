* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may edge further down versus its close of 7.89 percent on Monday amidst improving cash conditions with a sustained drop in global crude oil prices also likely to help. * The 10-year bond is seen in a 7.87-7.92 percent range during the day. * Banks borrowed a net 508.9 billion rupees on Monday, sharply below the over 1 trillion rupees that they have been borrowing on an average for nearly a month. * U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest level in 2013 on Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are amply supplied. * Indian government's net borrowings in 2013/14 will be up by only 50 billion rupees to 4.84 trillion rupees ($88.15 billion), the slowest rise in recent years, the finance minister said during an appearance on Google Hangout on Monday. * The government is examining whether it can remove some sub-limits on debt held by foreign investors to make the assets more fungible, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said during an appearance on Google Hangout on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)