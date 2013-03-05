* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may edge
further down versus its close of 7.89 percent on Monday amidst
improving cash conditions with a sustained drop in global crude
oil prices also likely to help.
* The 10-year bond is seen in a 7.87-7.92 percent range during
the day.
* Banks borrowed a net 508.9 billion rupees on Monday, sharply
below the over 1 trillion rupees that they have been borrowing
on an average for nearly a month.
* U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest level in 2013 on Monday,
declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to slowing
growth in China and indicators that oil markets are amply
supplied.
* Indian government's net borrowings in 2013/14 will be up by
only 50 billion rupees to 4.84 trillion rupees ($88.15 billion),
the slowest rise in recent years, the finance minister said
during an appearance on Google Hangout on Monday.
* The government is examining whether it can remove some
sub-limits on debt held by foreign investors to make the assets
more fungible, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said during an
appearance on Google Hangout on Monday.
