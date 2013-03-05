India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.11 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , gains 0.96 percent. * Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks in the previous session as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived risk appetite. * A series of monetary policy meetings takes place this week, starting with the Reserve Bank of Australia, whose decision is due at 0330 GMT. Major central banks around the world are expected to maintain a dovish stance, given fragile economic conditions, political uncertainties in Europe, and U.S. budget wrangling. * Foreign investors sold 0.30 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.11 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.2 percent. * Investors expect global cues and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review scheduled later this month to decide the near-term trend. * Also on watch, Services PMI for February to be released at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.