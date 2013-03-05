* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.11 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , gains 0.96 percent. * Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks in the previous session as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived risk appetite. * A series of monetary policy meetings takes place this week, starting with the Reserve Bank of Australia, whose decision is due at 0330 GMT. Major central banks around the world are expected to maintain a dovish stance, given fragile economic conditions, political uncertainties in Europe, and U.S. budget wrangling. * Foreign investors sold 0.30 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.11 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.2 percent. * Investors expect global cues and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review scheduled later this month to decide the near-term trend. * Also on watch, Services PMI for February to be released at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)