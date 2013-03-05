* Shares in India's Core Education & Technologies Ltd fall 3.2 percent after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday placed its "B-plus" long-term corporate credit rating of the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. * S&P cited Core's recent steep share price drops, noting that some of the selling had come from controlling stakeholders. * "We believe the drop in share price may negatively affect Core's reputation and could limit the company's access to funding and liquidity through banks and the capital markets," S&P said. * S&P added that Core's negative free operating cash flow would also increase dependence on additional borrowing, "underscoring the importance of good and steady access to funding." * Core Education slumped 78 percent last week on fears that shares held by high net worth individuals were being heavily sold because of margin funding issues. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)