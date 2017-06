* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ease only a tad to 7.88 percent from Monday's 7.89 percent closing as traders are light following the sharp selling in most of the last few sessions after the federal budget. * Expectations of rate cuts by the central bank at its policy review meeting on March 19 following the weak GDP growth data and subdued inflation also help. * However, some selling is expected in the absence of any announcement of open market purchase of bonds this week that the central bank has been conducting to ease acute cash tightness. * The 10-year bond is seen in a 7.86-7.91 percent range during the day. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)