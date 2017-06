* USD/INR opens lower, tracking gains in regional stocks, FX. Pair at 54.77/78 versus 54.82 open, previous close of 54.86/87. * Pair falls on USD selling by custodian banks, though not major. * Foreign bank dealer says 54.70 should be a good level to go long. * Pair likely in 54.68-54.90 band in session. * Local stocks open with gains, up 0.65 percent. * Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived risk appetite. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)