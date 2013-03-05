India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index gains 0.7 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.67 percent. * Rate-sensitive shares lead gains on growing hopes Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates later this month. ICICI Bank Ltd gains 2.2 percent, while Tata Motors is up 3 percent. * GMR Infrastructure shares gain 2.9 percent a day after it said it would sell its 70 percent stake in the Island Power Project in Singapore to FPM Power Holdings for S$660 million ($532 million). (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.