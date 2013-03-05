India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in Natco Pharma Ltd surge 5.3 percent after an Indian patent appeals board upheld on Monday a decision to allow the company to sell a generic version of Bayer AG's cancer drug Nexavar. * "It would have positive earnings implication for Natco and opens up new avenues of compulsory licensing for Indian companies in order to overcome shortage of drugs or affordability," said Ranjit Kapadia, an analyst tracking the sector at Centrum Broking. * The ruling paves the way for the issue of more so-called compulsory licences as governments battle to bring down healthcare costs and provide access to affordable drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, HIV-AIDS and hepatitis. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.