* J.P. Morgan Securities lowers its rating on India's Bajaj Auto Ltd to "underweight" from "neutral" and cut its target price to 1,800 rupees from 2,060. * J.P. Morgan cites a weakening outlook for two-wheeler growth due to rising fuel prices and high inflation. * The investment bank also notes competition is set to intensify as rivals Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd raise capacity. * As of 1128 (0558 GMT), Bajaj Auto shares are down 1.4 percent at 1,960.60 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)