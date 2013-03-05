* The benchmark five-year swap rate and 1-year OIS were unchanged, at 7.19 percent and 7.57 percent respectively, as markets take a breather after sharp falls in the previous session. * The 1-year OIS hit a one-month low of 7.56 percent on Monday. * Swap curve may steepen further, traders say, as some receiving likely at the front-end of the curve on easing liquidity, and as expectations of a rate cut build up for the RBI policy review on March 19. * "One-year has priced in 50-60 percent of the rate cut expectation, and by policy it may come down to 7.50 percent," said a trader with a foreign bank, referring to the RBI's policy review. * Dismal growth data for October-December quarter reinforcing rate cut expectation of at least 25 basis points. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)