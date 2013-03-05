* The benchmark five-year swap rate and 1-year
OIS were unchanged, at 7.19 percent and 7.57
percent respectively, as markets take a breather after sharp
falls in the previous session.
* The 1-year OIS hit a one-month low of 7.56 percent on Monday.
* Swap curve may steepen further, traders say, as some receiving
likely at the front-end of the curve on easing liquidity, and as
expectations of a rate cut build up for the RBI policy review on
March 19.
* "One-year has priced in 50-60 percent of the rate cut
expectation, and by policy it may come down to 7.50 percent,"
said a trader with a foreign bank, referring to the RBI's policy
review.
* Dismal growth data for October-December quarter reinforcing
rate cut expectation of at least 25 basis points.
