* The BSE index gains 0.95 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 1 percent. * The gains were in line with Asian shares that rebounded sharply on Tuesday, reclaiming most of the previous day's steep losses, as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped revive risk appetite. * Rate-sensitive shares lead gains on growing hopes from the central bank later this month: ICICI Bank Ltd rise 2.74 percent, while Tata Motors is up 3.81 percent. * Reliance Industries shares are up 2.1 percent, gaining for the second day, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock on expectations of an improvement in core business. * Dr Reddy Laboratories gains 1.7 percent after the launch of Zoledronic Acid injection in the United States. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)