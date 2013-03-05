* Shares in India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fall 2 percent after UBS downgrades the stock to "sell" from "buy" and reduces its target price to 200 rupees from 245. * UBS cites expectations of bigger losses from sports-related TV channels in fiscal 2013/14 as well as increased losses from new investments in channels. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)