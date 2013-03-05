India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fall 2 percent after UBS downgrades the stock to "sell" from "buy" and reduces its target price to 200 rupees from 245. * UBS cites expectations of bigger losses from sports-related TV channels in fiscal 2013/14 as well as increased losses from new investments in channels. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.