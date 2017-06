* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 7.88 percent from the previous close, as bond prices extend a mild recovery after last week's heavy selling. * The 10-year bond is likely to stay in a narrow band until the close of session, traders say, as the market prices in the possibility the central bank may not announce an open market operation this week after liquidity improved. * "Traders are sitting very light," says a private bank dealer. * Build-up of rate cut expectations is helping support bond prices and some traders expect the 10-year yield to fall to 7.80 percent closer to the RBI policy on March 19. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)