* India's overnight cash rates move back close to repo levels, at 7.75/7.80 percent after sharply easing to 7.00/7.10 percent at Monday close. * Rates dipped to 7 percent in trade on Monday, an eight-month low, as per Thomson Reuters data. * Repo borrowings drop to 306.90 billion rupees, their lowest since Oct. 5. * Dealers say repo borrowing has dropped sharply due to product management by banks and government's month-end spending. * Banks' cash balances rise to 2.95 trillion rupees as on Feb. 27, higher than the 2.79 trillion rupees average daily cash requirement for the fortnight ending March 8. * However, private bank dealers expect repo borrowings to rise to 500-600 billion rupees in the next few sessions and even reach 900 billion rupees by Friday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 123.16 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.75 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)