* India's overnight cash rates move back close to repo
levels, at 7.75/7.80 percent after sharply easing to 7.00/7.10
percent at Monday close.
* Rates dipped to 7 percent in trade on Monday, an eight-month
low, as per Thomson Reuters data.
* Repo borrowings drop to 306.90 billion rupees, their lowest
since Oct. 5.
* Dealers say repo borrowing has dropped sharply due to product
management by banks and government's month-end spending.
* Banks' cash balances rise to 2.95 trillion rupees as on Feb.
27, higher than the 2.79 trillion rupees average daily cash
requirement for the fortnight ending March 8.
* However, private bank dealers expect repo borrowings to rise
to 500-600 billion rupees in the next few sessions and even
reach 900 billion rupees by Friday.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 123.16 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.75 percent.
