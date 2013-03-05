* Credit Suisse says India has joined "the Cheapest-4 club" as of Tuesday, meaning among the four most inexpensive markets in the Asia ex-Japan region. * The investment bank says in 14 previous episodes in which India joined the club, domestic shares went on to outperform in 13 of them, the exception being in 2003. * Credit Suisse highlights Tata Motors Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd, citing valuations. * Credit Suisse also mentions Wipro Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd among its top picks in India, citing expectations for a corporate capex recovery. * Credit Suisse says the key risk to its call is that India is "over-owned" by foreign investors. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)