(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Edward Hadas

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The banking industry has a history of treating regulation as a challenge to be overcome. The proposed European rule capping bonuses as a percentage of base pay is already looking typical. Some banks are thinking of mounting a legal challenge, according to the Financial Times. If they proceed, the chances of success are slim and the process will last years.

While waiting for a final judgment, the banks have a choice: comply with the spirit of the law or remain true to the industry’s form and try to find legal ways to follow the letter while ignoring the spirit. Inside the banks, there is likely to be intense pressure for the latter.

It could probably be done. With variable salaries, non-bank subsidiaries and who knows what else, bonuses can continue to reward successful risk-taking pretty much as they always have. Such thinking comes all too easily in an industry which has routinely used disclosure rules - which are supposed to make business fair - as a defence when naive clients complain that they were misled by canny salespeople. This approach is also in line with the standard industry practice of putting the interest of employees well before that of shareholders, taxpayers and customers.

The thinking needs to change. The European Union rules may prove counterproductive. But there is no doubting the popular support for the spirit of the law: to restrain at least one of the industry’s excesses. So if public spiritedness is not a powerful enough motivation, then self-interest should be.

Bankers beware. If the spirit of the law is widely flouted, the public’s ire will only increase. Bankers who are unwilling to accept some pay restraint now are likely to end up with much more later. They’re not in a good position to defend high pay packets, since they are mostly received in return for services of dubious social value.

It may take a little while before the EU comes back with tougher curbs. It may even take another crisis. But when the time comes, bankers will reap in regulation what they have sowed in oblivious self-interest.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Some European banks have taken legal advice on the possibility of challenging a EU law which limits the ratio of bonuses to salaries in banks, according to the Financial Times.

- Reuters: Britain's Osborne set for lonely fight on EU bank bonus cap [ID:nL6N0BX00P] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HADAS/]

(Editing by Chris Hughes and David Evans)

((edward.hadas@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: edward.hadas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BONUS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.