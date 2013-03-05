* Expectations of bond purchases via open market operations by
the Reserve Bank of India this week are fading as month-end
government spending improves liquidity in the banking system.
* Daily borrowing under the RBI's repo window fell to a
five-month low of 306.90 billion rupees on Tuesday, which also
reflected the excess build-up of mandatory reserves seen last
week.
* The government has spent 400 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) so
far this week, an official with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
* However, this spending does not include payments to oil
refiners, two officials with state-run refiners said, which
means another 250 billion rupees is expected to come in later
this month.
