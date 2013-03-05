* Expectations of bond purchases via open market operations by the Reserve Bank of India this week are fading as month-end government spending improves liquidity in the banking system. * Daily borrowing under the RBI's repo window fell to a five-month low of 306.90 billion rupees on Tuesday, which also reflected the excess build-up of mandatory reserves seen last week. * The government has spent 400 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) so far this week, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said. * However, this spending does not include payments to oil refiners, two officials with state-run refiners said, which means another 250 billion rupees is expected to come in later this month. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.tho msonreuters.com@reuters.net)