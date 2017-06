* USD/INR recovers most losses on global dollar strength, oil bids, dealers say. Pair at 54.81/83, rising up to 54.8650, against the previous close of 54.86/87. * A foreign bank dealer says, "54.72 was an important level. Once that broke from below people started buying." * The dollar index at 82.03, down 0.2 percent, but off lows of 81.90. * Local stocks close 1.4 percent higher, their biggest daily gain in three months. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)