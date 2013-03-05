March 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower City Developments Ltd

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date March 14, 2018

Coupon 2.45 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

e

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)