BRIEF-Murapol in talks to buy 33 pct stake of Skarbiec Holding
* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA
March 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower City Developments Ltd
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date March 14, 2018
Coupon 2.45 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
e
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA
* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a statement on Thursday