Commerzbank moves closer to shedding 4.5 bln euros in toxic ship loans
FRANKFURT, June 1 Commerzbank AG on Thursday announced significant steps in its effort to shed its 4.5 billion euro ($5.05 billion) portfolio of distressed shipping loans.
March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower ThyssenKrupp AG
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date August 27, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.625
Spread 287.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Unicredit
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000A1R1A91
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
FRANKFURT, June 1 Commerzbank AG on Thursday announced significant steps in its effort to shed its 4.5 billion euro ($5.05 billion) portfolio of distressed shipping loans.
* BOARD ACKNOWLEDGED BINDING PURCHASE OFFER RECEIVED FROM ONE OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR PART OF REMAINING PROPERTIES OF TECLA - FONDO UFFICI FUND