March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date September 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.735

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0902317071

