* Raises third-quarter earnings forecast to $0.16-$0.21/share

* Ups rev forecast to $335-$350 mln, from $325-$345 mln

* Shares rise 17 pct to two-year high

(Adds CEO comments; updates share movement)

March 5 Cree Inc (CREE.O), a maker of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), raised its forecast for the current quarter, counting on its new less-than-$10 LED bulb to get consumers to switch to the energy-saving technology.

The company also launched 60-watt warm white replacement and 60-watt day light bulbs through Home Depot Inc (HD.N) stores. [ID:nBw4DQRF3a]

"I think it (the new product range) positions Cree in a really different place to start to disrupt the market," Chief Executive Charles Swoboda told Reuters.

Shares of the company rose to a two-year high of $52.35 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

"If you were to take a 60-watt incandescent bulb and replace it with our 60-watt product, it will actually pay for itself in the first year, even though it's more expensive," said Swoboda, who has been at the helm for nearly 12 years.

"We are really trying to win the economic argument."

Cree's 40-watt replacement bulb is priced at $9.97.

LED bulbs are estimated to be nearly 80 percent more efficient than the incandescent equivalent, and the Department of Energy estimates that LED lighting could save the United States about 300 terawatt hours of energy, or enough to power 24 million homes, by 2030.

Cree expects the amount of LED lighting purchased to double over the next year. LED lighting currently occupies 5 to 6 percent of the market.

"This could be a pivotal moment for the lighting industry, yield growth for the firm, and firmly entrench the Cree brand in both the consumer and commercial markets," J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster said in a note to clients.

Cree's LED bulbs look like regular incandescent light bulbs and come with a 10-year warranty.

The company raised its revenue forecast to $335 million to $350 million, from the $325 million to $345 million range it had forecast earlier. [ID:nBw4DQRF3a]

Cree expects to earn 16 cents to 21 cents per share for the third quarter ending March 31, up from its prior target of 15 cents to 20 cents.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 17 cents per share on a fully reported basis and revenue of $336.27 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

