* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rises 0.45
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan,
rises 1 percent.
* Asian shares extend gains on Wednesday as investors grow more
risk-friendly following Wall Street's record close, signs of
continuing U.S. economic recovery, and globally accommodative
monetary conditions.
* However, India's record-high current account deficit remains a
key worry as it is increasing the dependence on foreign
investments, the government's top economic adviser said on
Tuesday, making the country vulnerable to a sudden stop and
reversal in fund inflows.
* Also on watch, an Indian ministerial panel in charge of
airwave auctions is meeting at 1000 GMT.
