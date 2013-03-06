* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rises 0.45 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, rises 1 percent. * Asian shares extend gains on Wednesday as investors grow more risk-friendly following Wall Street's record close, signs of continuing U.S. economic recovery, and globally accommodative monetary conditions. * However, India's record-high current account deficit remains a key worry as it is increasing the dependence on foreign investments, the government's top economic adviser said on Tuesday, making the country vulnerable to a sudden stop and reversal in fund inflows. * Also on watch, an Indian ministerial panel in charge of airwave auctions is meeting at 1000 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)