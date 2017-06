* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to ease versus its previous close of 7.87 percent amid improving cash conditions and as a mild recovery continues. * Traders expect rangebound trading in the bond market until the inflation and factory growth data due to be published next week ahead of the monetary policy on March 19. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 7.85 to 7.90 percent during the session. * Traders will continue to monitor global crude oil prices for gauging its impact on domestic inflation. * Traders expect yields to ease on gradual building up of rate cut hopes, and say the 10-year yield may inch closer to 7.80 percent before the Reserve Bank of India policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)