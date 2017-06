* USD/INR trading at 54.67/68 versus its previous close of 54.92/93, tracking a risk-on mood in the global markets. * Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday as Wall Street's record close encouraged investors to take on more risk amid signs of a continuing U.S. economic recovery and globally accommodative monetary conditions. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.60 to 55.00 range initially in the session, traders say. * Domestic shares trading up 0.6 percent in pre-open trade. * All Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)