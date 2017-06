* Indian bond markets mildly disappointed by the absence of open market operations, with benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.87 percent. * Sharp improvement in cash conditions seen in last two sessions may not sustain as advance tax outflows near. * Daily borrowing under the RBI's repo window fell to a five-month low of 306.90 billion rupees on Tuesday, which also reflected the excess build-up of mandatory reserves seen last week. * The government has spent 400 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) so far this week, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said. * Traders expect rangebound trading in the bond market until the inflation and factory growth data due to be published next week ahead of the monetary policy on March 19. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 7.85 to 7.90 percent during the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)